Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 159,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $9.07 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.