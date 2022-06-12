Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,439,000 after purchasing an additional 164,587 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,344,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.90.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $407.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.