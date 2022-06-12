Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 144,312 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

