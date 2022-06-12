Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of InMode worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in InMode by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

INMD opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

