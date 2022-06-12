Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,120 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $31,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

