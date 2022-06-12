AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. 3,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.