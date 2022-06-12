Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 187.5% in May

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,690,000 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.35. 701,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

