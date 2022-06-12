Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.05

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 130650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.
The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ajinomoto (AJINY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.