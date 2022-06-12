Akash Network 1-Day Volume Hits $919,561.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $35.33 million and $919,561.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00347492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00034468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00442264 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

