Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

