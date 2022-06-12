Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.72 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $25.28 or 0.00092078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $33.58 million and $3.72 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,584,960 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,317 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

