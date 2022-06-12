Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $58.23 million and $6.47 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00283359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00057696 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

