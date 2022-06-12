Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $63.53 million and approximately $34.66 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00359380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00035258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00458618 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

