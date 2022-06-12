Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.10

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 391382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALIZY. Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allianz from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allianz from €230.00 ($247.31) to €225.00 ($241.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15.
Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
