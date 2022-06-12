Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,635.53.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,323.54.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.