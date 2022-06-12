Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,635.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.