Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Down 79.6% in May

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 392,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimar Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NYSE:ATAQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,065. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.