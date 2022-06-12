Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.