Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Alumina has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.
About Alumina (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alumina (AWCMY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.