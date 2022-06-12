Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Alumina has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Get Alumina alerts:

About Alumina (Get Rating)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.