Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $144.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.32.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

