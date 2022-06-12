Amalgamated Bank Has $10.17 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

