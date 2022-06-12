Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $239.09 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,328.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.13.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.