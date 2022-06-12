Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

MPC stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

