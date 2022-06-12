Amalgamated Bank Purchases 7,924 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

