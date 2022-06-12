Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

WELL stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

