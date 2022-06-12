Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 117,303 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

