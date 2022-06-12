Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,077. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.64% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

