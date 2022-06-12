American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,101,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,489,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

