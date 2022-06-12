American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shares of AMBK opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
About American Bank (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bank (AMBK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.