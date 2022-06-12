American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shares of AMBK opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

