American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,809 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.81. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

