American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Down 3.2%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.44 and last traded at 0.46. Approximately 38,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 229,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.52.

Get American Manganese alerts:

American Manganese Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.