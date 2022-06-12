AmonD (AMON) Price Down 1.4% This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $857,554.77 and $4,327.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

