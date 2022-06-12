Analyzing Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Taoping and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 0 0 2.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.13%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Taoping.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taoping and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.85 million 0.81 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming $128.24 million 3.53 $79.57 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming 62.05% -18.70% 30.42%

Volatility & Risk

Taoping has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats Taoping on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taoping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, it offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, the company operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and blockchain business. It has strategic partnership agreement with Ivy International Education Technology Co., Ltd. to develop and market new learning programs for quality education. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

