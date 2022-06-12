Anqa Management LLC Sells 639,761 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Anqa Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 639,761 shares during the quarter. ADT comprises 4.8% of Anqa Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Anqa Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in ADT by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,512,631 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $206,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,082,348 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 104,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -48.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ADT Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.