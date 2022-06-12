Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading Down 1.8%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATBPD)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

