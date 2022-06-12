APA (NYSE:APA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

APA opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

