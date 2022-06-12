Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

