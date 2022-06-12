Ares Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,475.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $570,834.90 and $37,475.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00340327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00034948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.69 or 0.00442132 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

