Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.14 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $10.66 or 0.00038851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $356.04 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.