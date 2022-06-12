Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

