ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASMIY traded down $10.55 on Friday, hitting $287.35. 8,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.60 and its 200 day moving average is $352.34. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $272.37 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Get ASM International alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.3356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 20.70%.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.