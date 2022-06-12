Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen Sells 646,400 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$2,003,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,875,900 shares in the company, valued at C$15,115,290.

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.89. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4946519 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.