Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €89.02 ($95.72) and last traded at €89.02 ($95.72). 91,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €91.08 ($97.94).

Several research firms have weighed in on NDA. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €97.99 and a 200-day moving average of €96.54.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

