Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 27.5% This Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Autonio has a market cap of $559,382.22 and $3,599.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.91 or 0.00342086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00439534 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

