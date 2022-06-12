Auxilium (AUX) Market Cap Reaches $66,401.91

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a market cap of $66,401.91 and approximately $11,781.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Auxilium

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

