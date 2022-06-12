Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in May

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AWKNF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 6,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Awakn Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

