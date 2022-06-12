AWM Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,384.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,635.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

