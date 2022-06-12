AWM Capital LLC Invests $387,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

