AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after buying an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,997,000 after buying an additional 388,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.44. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

