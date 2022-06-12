AWM Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

